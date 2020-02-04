Watch Live: Gov. Lamont to provide updates on CT's COVID-19 response efforts

Lamont confirmed Wednesday an additional 429 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont will hold a press conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m., where he will provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts. While the governor has been joined by other state officials during recent briefings, there is no word yet if additional speakers will be present Thursday.

Lamont confirmed Wednesday an additional 429 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in Connecticut. A six-week-old newborn from Hartford was among those deaths. According Hartford city officials, the baby was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

Since Wednesday, multiple efforts have been launched to support CT residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Lamont signed an executive order stating Connecticut insurance companies will offer a 60-day grace period for customers that have been laid off, furloughed, or fired due to COVID-19.

"No payments necessary," Lamont said when addressing the question FOX61's Ben Goldman has asked at every daily update.

The order explains to policyholders that this is not a waiver or forgiveness of the premium, its an extension. Additionally, the period is not automatic and customers need to provide an official statement to their providers.

According to the governor's office, several philanthropic donors launched a new effort that will assist Connecticut nonprofit providers in their response and recovery from coronavirus.