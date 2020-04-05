Watch Live: Mayor Bronin provides COVID-19 update, City of Hartford to distribute PPE to small businesses

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

May 5

City of Hartford to distribute PPE to small businesses

Today at 1:30 PM at the Hartford Public Safety Complex, City of Hartford is conducting another large distribution of PPE to small businesses in the City, in partnership with the State of Connecticut and CBIA-CONNSTEP. Mayor Bronin will also give an update on coronavirus response at the press conference.

Hartford HealthCare update

Hartford Healthcare announces they expect to receive and begin using an antiviral medication showing promising results in treating COVID-19 called Remdesivir

Doctors say the drug was originally intended to treat Ebola, scientist discovered it can help with COVID-19 too and had some promising results

Patients were shown to have a 31 percent faster time recovery and had a short hospitalization time. However, the results are still being researched since the FDA fast-tracked its approval. The FDA administers it based on the number of ICU patients.

The drug can only be administered in the hospital. They warn that it is not a magic cure.

Hartford HealthCare also says they have 304 patients, and the number keeps going down.

They say they continue to see a decline across hospitals - none of the hospitals in the system have seen an increase.

Hartford HealthCare is testing 900-1,000 a day currently, but they are working each day to ramp up the testing to do 2,500 eventually.

They ask people to not delay surgeries because of fear of going to the hospital - "Keep in mind hospitals are ready to take care of you do not put your health in the back burner."

Governor Lamont closes schools for the rest of the school year

Governor Ned Lamont today announced Tuesday that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he is ordering in-person classes at all K-12 public school facilities in Connecticut to remain canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year and continue providing distance learning during this period.

Schools will also be required to continue providing meals to children under the school lunch and breakfast programs for consumption at home, as they have been throughout this emergency.

May 4

Dave Matthews shows rescheduled to 2021

Dave Matthews Band shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2020 have been rescheduled to June 8 and June 9, 2021 respectively. Your ticket will be honored for the new date or, you’ll be able to request a refund. Visit http://livenation.com/refund for more info.

Hospitalizations down at Hartford Healthcare

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have declined across the Hartford HealthCare system, an official said during a press briefing Monday.

According to Dr. Ajay Kumar, the number of active COVID-19 cases will continue to rise as more testing is done, but he called the decline in hospitalizations "positive news." According to the latest report, there are 482 COVID-19 positive patients being cared for across the HHC system, with 237 persons under investigation.

Dr. Kumar said hospitals are managing capacity "very well," however, deaths are still being confirmed in the state with more than 2,400 fatalities reported as of Monday, May 4th.

Dr. Kumar also announced Hartford HealthCare is in the process of testing all Skilled Nursing Home (SNF) based patients across its system.

"We're going to test all the residents to make sure we prepare ourselves and we make sure we take care of them as well as we can," said Dr. Kumar.

Dr. Kumar added while emergency surgeries are continuing, officials are looking into bringing essential surgeries back, which were delayed.

"We want to make sure have a safe resumption of a process. We want to make sure supplies are good. We want to make sure staff is there. We want to make sure that space is available for COVID and non-COVID. But most importantly, we are safe. I think that is something we need to continue to focus on," said Dr. Kumar.

State Park closed

Scantic River State Park, Hazard Ave., Enfield is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

Decreasing hospitalizations in CT

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Connecticut continue on the downward trend. May 2nd was day 11 of the downslope for the number of people in the hospital. We should get Sunday's numbers May 4th.

Gov. Cuomo Update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that 1 million New York residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Rep. Rose urges wedding couples to contact Attorney General

State Representative Kim Rose (D- 118th District) is calling on Connecticut couples whose weddings have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to reach out to the Office of the Attorney General for assistance with uncooperative wedding vendors.

Nutmeg State Games canceled

Nutmeg State Games announced Monday that the 2020 games have been canceled.

Officials are citing the threat of COVID-19 to public health. The games were scheduled to be held in New Britain in June, July, and August.

The organization said the challenges of COVID-19 has made it impossible to appropriately plan, organize, and host numerous events in a safe environment.

Bridgewater Fair canceled

The Bridgewater Fair, which was supposed to be held August 21st to August 23rd, has been canceled.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, they said due to future uncertainty with COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety for volunteers and the fire department, the fair will be canceled.

Brooklyn Fair canceled

The Windham County Agricultural Society has canceled the Brooklyn Fair.

The organization announced the cancelation on their Facebook page.

Originally the fair was to be postponed while other events were canceled through August 31st. The organization cites the cancelation due to the ongoing executive orders by Governor Ned Lamont amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They say they will be adhering to current and future guidance issued by all state and local authorities to help stop the spread of the virus.

No decision has been made yet on events after August 31, 2020.

The next Brooklyn Fair will be held on August 26th - 29th in 2021.

May 3

Hospitalizations continue to drop for COVID-19 cases

For the eleventh straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped in Connecticut. There are now 1,448 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

Sadly, the total deaths in Connecticut rose by 59 people today, bringing the state total to 2,495 people.

Fairfield County has 514 people who have been hospitalized and 886 deaths, New Haven County has 505 people hospitalized and 580 deaths. Hartford County has 368 confirmed hospitalizations and 756 deaths.

Gov. Lamont joins regional governors to fight the pandemic, including buying PPEs

Regional governors organized Saturday afternoon during Governor Cuomo’s daily briefing. It was announced that the regional governors will work together to fight the pandemic, including buying PPEs. It was noted in the briefing that the states can work together to buy what regional hospitals and first responders need to function.