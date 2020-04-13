x
Watch Live On Air and Online @ 2PM: Lamont, Cuomo other Northeast governors to make announcement

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to make an announcement Monday afternoon with the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

According to the Governor’s Office, the announcement will be made at 2 p.m. via conference call.

Earlier Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was talking with governors of the Tri-State area, including Governor Lamont, about coordinating a plan on re-opening.  It’s not clear if today’s 2 p.m. announcement is related to that meeting.