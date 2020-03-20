Watch Live: White House task force provides coronavirus update

Officials on both sides of the border say the plan is expected to look much like restrictions already announced between the U.S. and Canada.

Key updates:

U.S officials are expected to announce new restrictions on travel between the U.S. and Mexico due to the pandemic.

The worldwide death toll due to the new virus has surpassed 10,000.

California's governor says all 40 million residents should stay at home except for essential jobs, errands and exercise. He says he doesn't expect police enforcement will be necessary.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expected to meet Friday to negotiate a $1 trillion rescue deal.

Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin has announced that the deadline to file income taxes will be moved to July 15 from April 15, at President Trump's direction. All taxpayers and businesses will be get additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.

New restrictions coming on travel between US, Mexico

U.S. officials are expected to announce new restrictions on the Southern border Friday as they try to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. and Mexico have been working on plans to halt much of the cross-border travel without disrupting trade. Officials on both sides of the border say the plan is expected to look much like restrictions already announced on all-but-essential travel and trade between the U.S. and Canada.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says “We want to make sure that cargo continues, trade continues, heath care workers continue to be able to traverse that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things" need to stop during this crisis.

NBC News employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

NBC News announced one of its employees died after testing positive for the new virus. Chairman Andy Lack announced the death in an email sent to staff.

The employee, Larry Edgeworth, worked in the equipment room at NBC's offices at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. His wife said he had other health conditions. According to NBC, he had spent 25 years working for the company as an audio technician.

TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote saying she "adored him."

"He was full of spirit and joy and humor," she wrote. "We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day."

Scripps National Spelling Bee is canceled

The Scripps National Spelling Bee won’t be held as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus. Scripps informed The Associated Press of its decision Friday morning, citing recommendations against large gatherings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the ongoing state of emergency in Maryland.

The bee had been scheduled for the week of May 24 at a convention center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, just outside Washington. Scripps said it would try to reschedule the bee for later this year but it did not commit to a new date. It’s possible the bee won’t be held at all.

4,000 US National Guard reservists in 31 states

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says more than 4,000 National Guard reservists have been deployed in 31 states to help battle the coronavirus.

Esper told Fox News that the Army Corps of Engineers were in New York three days ago working to help identify sites, such as college dorms or hotels, that it could renovate for hospital beds. Esper says the military also is preparing Army units to assemble field hospitals.

Esper, who has spoken with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, says the Comfort hospital ship will be in New York. He says the Mercy hospital ship will be deployed early next week on the West Coast.

He adds 67 U.S. service members are infected with coronavirus and that 1,500 Americans are quarantined on four U.S. bases in an effort to lighten the burden on the nation's civilian medical facilities.

Global death toll surpasses 10,000

The global death toll of the new virus has surpassed, 10,000 according to a tracker from John Hopkins University.

Italy, with 60 million citizens, has recorded 3,405 deaths, exceeding the 3,248 in China, a country with a population over 20 times larger. Spain, second behind Italy in Europe, reported 1,002 deaths and 19,980 infections. The U.S. death toll rose to 205.

“Certain medical centers are suffering stress that is reaching the limit,” said Fernando Simón, director of Spain’s center for health alerts and emergencies. “The difficult days in which we must bear down are coming now. We must keep our focus.”

Though the illness is mild in most people, the elderly are particularly susceptible to serious symptoms. Italy has the world’s second-oldest population, and the vast majority of its dead — 87% — were over 70.

UK asking doctors, nurses to come out of retirement

Britain is asking 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work to help fight the coronavirus.

The government is sending letters to 50,000 former nurses and 15,000 retired doctors, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped “many, many thousands will respond” to the appeal. He said volunteers would be given training over the next few weeks before being allocated to hospitals.

Final-year nursing and medical students could also be drafted to bolster health care staff.

40 million Californians ordered to stay home

California's 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, warning that the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system. It's the most sweeping move by any state so far to curb the spread of the virus.

He assured residents that they “can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.” Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

The governor said he doesn't expect police will be needed to enforce his stay-at-home order, saying “social pressure" already has led to social distancing throughout the state.

Trump's team, senators to negotiate $1 trillion economic rescue deal

Members of President Donald Trump's economic team will convene on Capitol Hill to launch negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to industries.

The negotiations are certain to encounter difficulties ahead, as some Republicans object and Democrats say it doesn't go far enough.

Arizona governor calls up National Guard, halts surgeries

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he's activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.

Ducey intensified his response to the coronavirus outbreak under growing pressure from other elected officials to take more aggressive action. His actions came on a day public health authorities reported the biggest day-to-day jump in cases, from 30 to at least 46.

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

President Donald Trump responded to increasing pressure from states by calling on them to do more to secure their own critically needed masks, ventilators and testing supplies for hospitals coping with a rising number of coronavirus patients.

He asserted Thursday that the federal government is not a “shipping clerk." This, as governors complained that they're running short of needed supplies in some states and need more federal help.

Reports: US senators sold stocks before market crash

Four U.S. senators reportedly sold off millions of dollars in stock combined prior to the market crash from the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple independent reports.

Richard Burr, R-NC, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, dumped more than $1 million of stock after reassuring the public about officials' response to what's now the coronavirus pandemic.

The selloff by the Republican senator from North Carolina came around the time he and the committee were getting daily briefs on the threat of the new virus, news outlets reported.

The Daily Beast reported Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., also.sold off hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock in late January, as senators began to get briefings on the virus, also according to Senate records. Loeffler took to Twitter to call the report a "baseless attack" and that she was not aware of the sales until weeks later.

The New York Times, citing public disclosure documents, also reported Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., sold stocks around the same time. TEGNA has reached out to them for comment.

Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread

A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.

Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus person-to-person through the use of banknotes is small. But that has not stopped businesses from refusing to accept currency and some countries from urging their citizens to stop using banknotes altogether.

Low-cost airline suspends all flights

The Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, is suspending all flights through the end of April due to falling demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said it tentatively plans to resume flying May 1. HK Express normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia.

Olympic flame arrives in Japan as Games remain in question

The Olympic flame has arrived in Japan from Greece and was greeted in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.

The flame touched down amid doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers and the IOC say it will, but postponement or cancellation is seen as a growing option.