Watch: Teen with special needs walks out of hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Tony Trimble has Prader-Willi syndrome and was hospitalized on March 25

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Good news!

A beloved St. Louis County teen has recovered from COVID-19.

We first told you about Tony Trimble in March when he was diagnosed with coronavirus after his mom said he had a fever and dry cough – later that night, he was on a ventilator and he was tested for COVID-19. The test results came back positive.

Trimble has Prader-Willi syndrome, which is genetic disorder usually caused by deletion of a part of chromosome 15. He’s 18 years old.

On April 10, a friend of the Trimble family shared the good news that he was headed home from St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The night before, she posted that he had two negative COVID-19 tests.

Kay Holdenried-Bay shared the update in the Prayers for Tony Trimble Facebook group. "Tony has fled the building!" she wrote.

"Tony, I dearly love you and I’m so proud of you. I cannot wait to rub that sweet head of yours! I’ve been blessed to be your 'Press Secretary' LOL....and I cannot wait for you to see the bracelets with YOUR NAME on them!" Holdenried-Bay wrote.

The Facebook group has over 2,000 members who have followed his journey and sent him encouraging messages.

PASSION FOR SPORTS

And even though he doesn’t go to Lindbergh High School, he has a passion for its sports teams. Trimble is known as a sports fanatic and for showing up to every sporting event in the school district. He's even an honorary coach for the basketball and football teams.

After learning the diagnosis, the Lindbergh High School community came together for Trimble. The community held a huge parade to show their support for him while he fought the virus.