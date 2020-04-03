Watch the replay | FOX61 Facebook Live Event: Coronavirus | Facts not Fear

Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. on the FOX61 Facebook page a panel of leading infectious disease specialists and Connecticut community leaders addressed the coronavirus. We looked at the facts to help you keep this in perspective.
The panel included Dr. David Banach from UConn Health, Dr. Virginia Bieluch, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, Dr. Steven Wolf, Chairman, Emergency Medicine, Saint Francis Hospital, Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Infectious Disease, Saint Francis Hospital and Patrice McCarthy the Deputy Director & General Counsel of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.
