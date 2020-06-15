Waterbury school community to receive 2,000 thermometers

Thermometers will be handed out at nearly 25 of the city's meal distribution sites

WATERBURY, Conn. — The city of Waterbury is trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by giving families a necessary tool to detect it.

Since this pandemic started school districts have been passing out meals to students. Today, Waterbury Public Schools will be handing out thermometers as well.

There are 25 different meal distribution sites and they will be handing out thermometers at all of them. They have 2,000 in total, it’s first come first serve.

This is done through a partnership with the Waterbury Department of Public Health.

They are hoping by getting these thermometers out to families in the city that it will help detect any COVID-19 cases earlier and help stop the spread.