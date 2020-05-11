Waterbury Hospital restricting visitation following rise in COVID-19 cases

WATERBURY, Conn. — Officials announced that effective Thursday November 5 at 8 a.m., visitor access for inpatient and outpatient care will be limited at Waterbury Hospital.
The decision comes as the number of COVID-19 positive cases increases across Connecticut.
“With Waterbury now considered a COVID-19 red zone and for the protection of all our patients, colleagues and visitors, we are putting in place these restrictions," Chief Operating Officer Mark Holtz said.
Here are the changes to note:
- One visitor per patient, per day for hospital patients (all medical/Surgical, ICU)
- One support person in Family Birthing Center patients
- One support person allowed for Outpatient Surgery/Outpatient procedures (only for patients who require assistance)
No visitors are allowed:
- In the Emergency Department (except parents accompanying a minor or support persons for patients who require assistance*)
- Behavioral Health Unit
- For COVID-19-positive or PUI patients
- Under the age of 16
Visitors are required to:
- Screen negative for COVID-19 (by answering a questionnaire and having a temperature check)
- Wear facemasks at all times, (masks are provided to those who do not have one)
- Maintain physical distancing
According to a release, Waterbury Hospital will continue to administer COVID-19 tests at its drive-thru Sampling Station at 68 Robbins Street.
Testing is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m..