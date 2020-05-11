Waterbury Hospital restricting visitation following rise in COVID-19 cases

Officials say they have put restrictions in place for the protection of patients colleagues and visitors, as Waterbury is now considered a COVID-19 red zone.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Officials announced that effective Thursday November 5 at 8 a.m., visitor access for inpatient and outpatient care will be limited at Waterbury Hospital.

The decision comes as the number of COVID-19 positive cases increases across Connecticut.

“With Waterbury now considered a COVID-19 red zone and for the protection of all our patients, colleagues and visitors, we are putting in place these restrictions," Chief Operating Officer Mark Holtz said.

Here are the changes to note:

One visitor per patient, per day for hospital patients (all medical/Surgical, ICU)

One support person in Family Birthing Center patients

One support person allowed for Outpatient Surgery/Outpatient procedures (only for patients who require assistance)

No visitors are allowed:

In the Emergency Department (except parents accompanying a minor or support persons for patients who require assistance*)

Behavioral Health Unit

For COVID-19-positive or PUI patients

Under the age of 16

Visitors are required to:

Screen negative for COVID-19 (by answering a questionnaire and having a temperature check)

Wear facemasks at all times, (masks are provided to those who do not have one)

Maintain physical distancing

According to a release, Waterbury Hospital will continue to administer COVID-19 tests at its drive-thru Sampling Station at 68 Robbins Street.