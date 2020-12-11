Waterbury makes changes to school models due to rise in COVID-19

Seven schools to go to remote learning

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Superintendent of Schools Dr. Verna D. Ruffin announced Thursday changes to the school model for the coming months due to teh increasing number of cases of COVID-19.

Several schools including high schools would go to full distance learning.

Other schools would be on the hybrid model.

In a statement, Ruffin noted:

Students at North End, Wallace and West Side Middle Schools and Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby and Waterbury Career Academy High Schools will transition from our current hybrid learning model to FULL distance learning on Monday, November 30, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday . In-person classes for these students will resume on Tuesday, January 19 . Please understand that the date of return for our middle and high school students will rely heavily on local health trends and the guidance we receive from the city’s Department of Public Health.

● Students at Waterbury Arts Magnet Middle and High School will continue with our current hybrid learning model.

● Students at our elementary schools and Pre-K through 8 schools will continue with our current hybrid learning model. These schools will continue in the hybrid model due to the increased level of support our younger students require.

● Finally, ALL students in Bilingual classrooms/programs, Pre-K and the Special Education programs listed below will also continue in the hybrid model. We believe It is critical they continue to be in a learning environment conducive to their learning style and needs.

○ Autism (CBL/ABA)- Generali ES, Bucks Hill ES, North End MS and Wilby HS

○ BDLC- Bunker Hill ES, Wilson ES and all comprehensive middle and high schools

○ Enlightenment

○ Essential Skills- Carrington ES, Reed ES, North End MS and Wilby HS

○ SCOPE- Gilmartin ES, Wallace MS, West Side MS and North End MS

○ State Street

○ School to Work Transition Academy- Wilby HS

Our Food Service Department will continue to provide “grab and go” breakfast and lunch for our virtual students. Beginning Monday, November 30 , the following schools sites will continue to be open for pick-up of meals Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. :

● Carrington Elementary School: 24 Kenmore Avenue

● Chase Elementary School: 40 Woodtick Road

● Crosby High School: 300 Pierpont Road

● Driggs Elementary School: 77 Woodlawn Terrace

● Gilmartin Elementary School: 94 Spring Lake Road

● Kennedy High School: 422 Highland Avenue

● Reed Elementary School: 33 Griggs Street

● Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 16 South Elm Street

● Waterbury Career Academy: 175 Birch Street

● Wilby High School: 568 Bucks Hill Road

Ruffin closed the press release by stating: