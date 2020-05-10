Waterbury Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Fred Spagnola had 'mild symptoms' Saturday night.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Another high-profile leader has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19: Waterbury Police Chief Fred Spagnolo.

Police Public Information Officer David Silverio says that the Chief had symptoms on Saturday evening - a slight cough and chills. Spagnolo was tested on Sunday and came up COVID positive.

Sunday evening Silverio said, "His spirits are good, I just spoke with him, he continues to engage his command staff via text as is common place 24/7. He is in quarantine and will be following his MD’s advice."