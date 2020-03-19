Waterbury schools continue to serve during the shut down

Waterbury Arts Magnet School is one of 25 schools throughout the city where students and parents can pick up breakfast, lunch and educational packets

WATERBURY, Conn. — While many of us are still looking for answers surrounding this novel coronavirus, many are focused on food and educational nourishment. And Waterbury is among the many school systems serving up more than just meals.

“Our Superintendent of Schools, we started meeting in January recognizing these days were coming,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary. “Our teachers, our administrators have been preparing for this.”

High school seniors are faced with the possibility of having no graduation, but one senior is focused elsewhere.

“I’ve never been in like homeschool you know,” said WAMS senior Sofia Feliciano. “And I have my little brother. So, I have to keep him like up-to-date to what he should be learning in school.”

Good practice for a young lady who wants to become a teacher.

A seventh grader at WAMS, which serves 6th through 12th grade, described the experience picking up food and educational packets as ”weird.”

“Because it’s never happened before for me,” said that 7th grader, Sophia Schade. “And, kind of like sad because you don’t get to see your friends that much.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Connecticut) says Waterbury is among over 110 school systems statewide distributing breakfast and lunch.

“Yesterday, more than 2,000 meals were distributed in Waterbury,” Bysiewicz noted.

“I have been so proud of the fact that the parents have been really engaged on a daily basis,” said the Mayor.

However, one parent said he feels bad for students and thinks there’s too much hype surrounding this pandemic.

“A lot of numbers that come out say that it’s less deadly than the actual flu,” said George Schade.

As a senior, Sofia Feliciano‘s school work is largely done, but she was among those also picking up educational packets.

“I have a lot of free time and having work I think it’ll keep me occupied and keep my mind off what’s happening,” said Feliciano.