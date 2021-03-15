Waterbury schools move to full day schedule

The superintendent says their hope is to operate on a full day schedule for the rest of the year

WATERBURY, Conn — Students and teachers in the Brass City returned to a full-day learning schedule Monday.

City officials announced the transition in collaboration with Mayor Neil O'Leary, the city's health department, and the Board of Education.

The full-day schedule will be followed by both in-person and remote students and the superintendent says their hope is to operate on a full day schedule for the rest of the year.

“We anticipate that today that we’re still at about 30 percent in person and 70 percent that are still choosing right now for virtual,” said Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. “I would expect that there’s going to be a comfort level, especially since now so many of our staff have been vaccinated and I believe that over time as the weather becomes prettier and there’s more outdoor activities with the safety protocols.”

A full-day schedule will be followed on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday remaining a half-day and students learning asynchronously in the afternoon.

“I was kind of nervous about it, but I think it’s going to be a little better because a lot of kids are coming back,” said Avyana Torres, a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

“I just got like used to four days and also with the masks like we’re exerting a lot more energy than normally so I feel like it’s going to be a lot harder,” said Janelle Escalante, a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

Students learning in-person will continue to follow the appropriate mitigation strategies, such as hand washing, physical distancing and mask protocols.