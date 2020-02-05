Waterbury shines blue in honor of essential workers

City Hall, The Chase Building, the Waterbury Republican-American Clock Tower, Waterbury Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and the Holy Land Cross were all lit up.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The City of Waterbury is shining bright apart of Project Light it Blue. The initiative is glowing royal blue lights son six Waterbury landmarks in honor of all essential employees.

"We just want to pay tribute to them and everybody that’s working while the rest of us have been home," said Al Vagnini. "We are very proud of our community. We are very close-knit community and we have each other’s back."

Vagnini, born and raised in Waterbury, wanted to give back to his community in the best way he could. His company Powerstation Events is used to lighting galas, sporting events and other special occasions. This weekedn they will be lighting pillars of the Waterbury community.

"First responders from grocery stores to delivery to of course healthcare on the front lines," said Vagnini. "We just appreciate everybody that’s working during these very challenging times."

Powerstation Events worked with the Mayor’s Office to create Project Light it Blue. They lit City Hall, The Chase Building, the Waterbury Republican-American Clock Tower, Waterbury Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and the Holy Land Cross.

"We can’t do this alone without [community] support either during these times or when we get past these times,"said Lt. David Silverio of the Waterbury Police Department.

Lt. Silverio says the support has meant a lot to the station. They have received donations of food, have been sent cards, and messages of hope. Some even through song. The Police Pipes and Drums of Waterbury played to honor those on the front lines in uniform and in scrubs.