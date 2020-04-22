Waterford man arrested in connection with the sale of fake COVID-19 test kits from 7/11 Market Citgo

Police seized over 30 kits from the store in New London.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Hussenin Alyelsherif was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the sale of fake COVID-19 home self-test kits from a 7/11 Market Citgo.

Police said they were made aware through an anonymous tip that a 7/11 Market Citgo on Broad Street was selling the test kits for $39.99 per kit on Monday. It was soon determined by public health officials the tests were not valid and or approved.

New London Police seized over 30 cases from the store. Alyelsherif,43 of Waterford, was charged with larceny in the sixth degree and criminal attempt to commit larceny in the fifth degree. Police with the help of the Department of Consumer Protection found and seized 27 boxes of untaxed cigars. Alyelsherif was also charged with possession of untaxed tobacco.