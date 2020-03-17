Ways to keep kids busy at home

So many museums, zoos and aquariums have set up virtual tours and webcams of their facilities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Virtual field trips are a great way to expose kids to new places, all from the comfort of home!

So many museums, zoos and aquariums have set up virtual tours and webcams of their facilities.

You can visit some of the best art galleries in the world -- kids can see priceless works of art from the world`s most famous artists.

To get the kids involved: choose a favorite painting or sculpture and create a copycat piece of art.

Zoo webcams have allowed visitors to drop in on the habitats of some of the zoo's favorite animal exhibits.

The San Diego Zoo and Smithsonian's National Zoo can give you a look inside.

Other zoos have panda and lion cams.

Try having your kids find out their favorite facts about their favorite animal.

And from land to sea: Aquariums have used webcams to let you visit their exhibits virtually.

You can a tour of the Seattle Aquarium, Monterey bay, and Georgia Aquarium.

For a longer activity -- have your kids watch Finding Nemo or Finding Dory.

Then, have them identify creatures in the movie through the virtual tour. In this day and age, it is easier than ever to travel the world without leaving home.

Google maps street view will allow you to visit almost any destination around the world.

Even the Great Wall of China and Yellowstone National Park has a virtual tour!

With the kids, plan a trip to a cool new destination.

What would you do, see, eat?

Write a postcard from that destination -- and include details about the place and what you can see there.

Perhaps your a life-long teacher or your taking on homeschooling for the first time, we want to know what's working in your own home.

Let us know so we can share your ideas with others!