WCSU delays return to campus 2 weeks due to Danbury COVID-19 spike

Residence halls had been slated to reopen beginning Monday.

DANBURY, Conn. — Western Connecticut State University announced Saturday that they are delaying the return of students to campus residence halls by two weeks, in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Danbury.



The university said the move comes with the recommendation of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. "No students will be allowed to return to WCSU residence halls effective Aug. 22 and for at least two weeks," read a posting on the college's website.

"The only exception is for students who have already moved into the residence halls. Those students must stay on campus for the next two weeks"

The university's website said that freshman and transfer students were scheduled to return Monday, with other students returning starting on Tuesday.

The statement continued:



"All classes will begin in an online only format, starting on Aug. 26 as planned. We hope to return to the original schedule as soon as it is safe to do so.

We understand that delaying the campus experience is inconvenient and disappointing to students and their families, but it is our responsibility to follow state recommendations to keep our students, faculty and staff as safe as possible while doing our part to prevent community spread.

Further information, including scheduling of LEAP Week activities, student COVID-19 testing and other updates will be posted frequently on the WCSU Reopening page.

Stay safe,