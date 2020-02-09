Wednesday's COVID positivity rate remains low as CT hospitalizations increase

The Governor's office released its latest COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, showing current hospitalizations have increase by 9 and there was one COVID-related death.

Connecticut reported there were 11,634 tests administered Wednesday and 102 of the tests came back positive. The positivity rate is 0.88%. For the last three days, the state has shown a positivity rate below 1.0%.

The current hospitalizations did increase by nine, bringing the state's total to 65 people. There was one new COVID-19 death. There have been 4,467 people confirmed to have died in the state due to COVID-19.

Hartford County continues to lead the state in the most COVID-19 related deaths with 1,105 people. Fairfield County has confirmed 1,101 people have died due to the virus.