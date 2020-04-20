Week-long food distribution drive-thru begins today in East Hartford

The drive-thru by Foodshare will be located at Rentschler Field.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend the lives of people across the state -- some are left wondering where their next meal will come from.

Foodshare, which serves Hartford and Tolland counties, is hosting a weeklong drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field. The drive-thru begins Monday.

Foodshare says Governor Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz are scheduled to arrive ‪at 10 a.m.‬ to help distribute food.

In an update posted to Facebook on Friday, Foodshare's President and CEO Jason Jakubowski said the organization has spent over $225,000 on purchased food. That's almost as much as they spent in all of last year alone.

Jakubowski calls it a major financial burden, but one that is necessary to fill the gap left by a nationwide decrease in food donations.

The update also said Foodshare has distributed more than 90,000 pounds of produce at special distributions sites in Hartford and New Britain over the past few weeks.