Weekly unemployment claims drop below 1 million for first time in 21 weeks

963,000 workers filed new unemployment claims last week. While claims remain historically high, it's the first time since March it's dipped below 1 million.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The number of people filing new unemployment claims has improved to a new low for the coronavirus-era, dropping below the 1 million mark for the first time in five months.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 963,000 workers sought new jobless claims last week. Thursday's report broke a streak of 21 weeks with claims above 1 million.

Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Economists had expected the unemployment claims to stay slightly above 1 million for the week.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 963,000 for the week ending 8/8 (-228,000).



Insured unemployment was 15,486,000 for the week ending 8/1 (-604,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) August 13, 2020

The number of new claims have come down significantly from their peak in March of more than 6 million.

Last week, the Labor Department's jobs report showed the unemployment rate did decline in July from 11.1% to 10.2%, though that still exceeds the highest rate during the Great Recession. And with confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of the nation and businesses under continued pressure, many employers appear reluctant or unable to hire.