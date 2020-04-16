Well known Southington photographer loses battle to COVID-19

His first name said it all - Art Rich, 73, of Southington was artistic with his photos.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A local photographer known for capturing some of our proudest moments passed away Tuesday after battling COVID-19.

What started as a hobby at just 18-years old while he was in the Army became a career for Art Rich from senior portraits to family moments.

"His passion was clear from the minute he came into our school and the love for his team of photographers that work with him," said Karen Giannelli of Windsor Locks.

Art took a family photo for Giannelli in 2007 where he captured her and her son and his godmother.

"It was like an uncle teaching you how to set up a garden. He said this is the way you make a photo and the way you make a family or a child look their best in a photo. He taught us how to do that and we weren't even the ones doing it," added Giannelli.

For years, Art left a footprint in everyone's heart with every photo he took.

Roses now sit outside of his photography studio as communities mourn a local icon.

His daughter, Angel Rich told FOX61 her father developed a cough around the second week of March. It was a cough that worsened over time but never thought much of until more symptoms arrived that eventually put him on life support.

His family was shocked given his perfect health. Art's wife, Jan Rich, tested positive but was asymptomatic.

Doctors at the time said Art's results came back inconclusive.

"He started to get to where he couldn't eat anymore, he lost his taste and smell and from there, we called the ambulance," said Angel Rich.

With barely any chance to visit her father while he was in the hospital, Art's condition was not improving and on Tuesday, Art had lost his battle to COVID-19.

"We never got to say goodbye," added Angel Rich.

Art's family only has his photos and photos of him to live by. Art was going to turn 74-years old on May 13th.

His 52nd anniversary with his wife would have been this September.

"He'd come over here on his Harley motorcycle. He drove Harley's, he went sky diving just a few years ago, he was a skier and traveled. I mean, he lived like he was 25," added Angel Rich.

Angel said the family is still trying to figure out how to plan a proper wake and funeral given the social distancing rules.