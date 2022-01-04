Wesleyan pushes back the start of the spring semester

The first two days of classes will be online as well to allow students to be tested for COVID-19

Wesleyan University will be pushing back the start of its spring semester by one week due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

Officials said they plan on delaying the start of spring semester classes until Thursday, January 27. Spring break will now be March 12–20.

Additionally, classes on Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28 will be held virtually before in-person classes resume on Monday, January 31. This will allow students to be tested for COVID-19 at Beckham Hall, and receive results before they return to in-person learning, the university said.

Housing will open beginning Thursday, January 27.

Wesleyan joins Yale and UConn in modifying the start of their spring semesters.

Yale University is pushing back the start of the spring 2022 semester and modifying the semester schedule due to a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world.

The semester will begin a week later than originally planned, on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Classes will be online until Feb. 4. In-person classes and staff are anticipated to return on Feb. 7.

The Yale Daily News reported the school has told students they can return to campus anytime between Jan. 14 and Feb. 4. They must quarantine in their residences (except to pick up food and test) until they receive the results of an arrival test.

"Students may not visit New Haven businesses or eat at local restaurants (even outdoors) except for curbside pickup," the newspaper said.

The University of Connecticut is delaying the campus move-in period for the Spring 2022 semester and will be holding the first two weeks of classes online.

Classes will still begin on Jan. 18, but all classes will be online through Jan. 29. Students can move back into their residence halls on the weekend of Jan. 29.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

