Wesleyan requiring masks to be worn in university buildings

The exceptions on when one can not wear a mask are private offices or private residential spaces.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Following suit with other Connecticut universities, Wesleyan University is requiring masks to be worn inside the university's buildings due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In a joint letter to the Wesleyan community, President Michael Roth, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Nicole Stanton, and Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and Treasurer Andy Tanaka cited COVID-19 spread and guidance from the state and the CDC as reasons for the mandate.

"Effective immediately, masks must be worn indoors on campus except in private residential spaces or in private offices. We will provide additional guidance in the coming weeks on how masking may impact teaching and co-curricular activities," read the joint letter.

On Thursday, the CDC listed New Haven County as an area of high community transmission of the virus. The rest of the state's counties are listed as areas of substantial community transmission.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons. High transmission is 100 or higher cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.

Any Wesleyan student who cannot wear a mask due to a medical reason must consult with Health Services and/or their primary health care provider to document the condition and request accommodations, university officials said.

"The preventative measures we are taking now should enhance the safety of everyone on campus. We believe that a fully in-person semester can begin in September," read the letter.

