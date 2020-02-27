West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District actively monitoring Coronavirus, CoVID-19

The Health District recommends if you have a business continuity plan or pandemic response plan, to review and or update it based on current information

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District has been actively monitoring the current situation of Coronavirus, CoVID-19. The Health District is responsible for providing professional public health services to residents of West Hartford and Bloomfield including the monitoring of communicable diseases such as CoVID-19.

The World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control have both declared this event to be a public health emergency. The CDC expects that the United States will continue to see cases and does anticipate more community spread in the U.S. Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The question has come to us, “What can we do to protect myself?” Our message is the following:

Person-to-person spread of the virus is thought to occur mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Much is still unknown about how the virus spreads. Take these everyday preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Health District recommends if you have a business continuity plan or pandemic response plan, to review and or update it based on the current situational awareness for Coronavirus. Review with your employees what your procedures or protocols will be if a large percentage of staff are unable to work due to illness.

The CDC and the U.S. State Department both have specific travel advisories or alerts regarding the coronavirus. It is encouraged that those websites be monitored closely for any changes if you anticipate travel outside the United States.

Please view the CDC and State Dept. websites to learn more: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html and https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/novel-coronavirus-hubei-province--china.html.