West Hartford creates program to help seniors access COVID-19 vaccines

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut continued phase 1B of its vaccination program Thursday, which made more residents eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

West Hartford officials wanted to help eligible residents facing challenges receiving vaccinations and created two new services.

“The library, actually, has become the center, sort of an information area, for our town throughout the pandemic and they have stepped up to support our residents in giving them the information that they need to find the answers,” said West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.

Mayor Cantor said libraries have taken taking on a new role as Connecticut tackles COVID-19.

Librarians work double-duty now and operate phones as part of the town’s new coronavirus hotline.

“We answer questions for something basic, like walking them through the VAMS system and how to use it,” said Andrew Piro, a Reference Librarian at the West Hartford Public Library. “We help them, but most of the times it will be a referral to the Health District, the fire department and social services.”

It was designed to eliminate confusion about the vaccines. However, people cannot schedule appointments.

West Hartford also launched a mobile operation to get vaccines to people who are stuck at home and cannot out easily leave to receive the vaccination. It’s called the At-Risk Community Health Program, or ARCH.

“It’s tough for everybody but to bring a little bit of sunshine into somebody’s day,” said Lt. Troy Shipley, of the West Hartford Fire Department. “ ‘Hey, here’s your vaccination’ and we’re at your door stop. It’s made it worth it and there’s a lot of extra customer service that comes with it. Certainly, but it’s enjoyable to be quite honest.”