West Hartford family has good reason to celebrate safe Thanksgiving

The York family is just like so many in Connecticut trying to navigate a safe Thanksgiving with an eye close to home.

Fiona and Jason York love Thanksgiving. “I love seeing family and I also love eating the food of course,” says Fiona. Jason agrees, “Well I am a big guy so I like stuffing myself with turkey and mashed potatoes,Not going to lie, a little gravy on the side too,” he jokes.

This year the West Hartford couple has an extra special reason to celebrate as they get ready to add a high chair to their holiday table. “I am pregnant this Thanksgiving, and it would be great to be able to enjoy the food and see my family but we also have to be extra careful because of that as well,” said Fiona.

The York family is just like so many in Connecticut trying to navigate a safe Thanksgiving with an eye close to home. “We’re still trying to kind of figure that out we might end up staying home or we might stop at my sisters and say hello outside with masks on and then maybe you know have some food at home later, we’re still kind of trying to figure it out. We want to be careful,” said Fiona.

AAA surveyed more than 12-hunted people across the state and it turns out most say they’re hunkering down for Turkey Day, “Almost 90% of Connecticut residents say they are staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday,” says AAA Greater Hartford spokesperson, Amy Parmenter.

Parmenter AAA says 51-percent of those who are not traveling point to the Coronavirus for their decision. “Of course we are hearing from the governor and public health officials about urging people to stay home and it seems like they are heeding those warnings,” she says.

As soon-to-be parents preparing to bring a baby into a world with Covid-19, Jason and Fiona York are staying grounded in what’s good. “I am thankful that my wife is pregnant and we are expecting our first baby in April and we are happy and healthy,” said Jason.