West Hartford to implement indoor mask mandate for public spaces

Mayor Shari G. Cantor said this will be a "temporary measure," and town officials will be evaluating the need to continue the mandate.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Town of West Hartford will implement a local universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces, which will go into effect at noon on Thursday.

Exceptions to the mandate include those unable to wear masks for medical reasons, including children under 2-years-old, and people who are eating and drinking.

The mayor noted that the town has been seeing a "high level of voluntary masking in West Hartford, and I want to thank everyone who is doing their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Cantor said that a regional and statewide universal masking requirement would make sense. However, Gov. Ned Lamont has said numerous times that he is not considering a statewide mask mandate.

Last month, the town implemented a mask mandate for all municipal buildings.

