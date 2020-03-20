West Hartford Mayor confirms town's first coronavirus case

According to West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District officials, the resident is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

West Hartford's Mayor announced Friday that the town's first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

No other details regarding the case have been disclosed.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before there was a confirmed case in West Hartford, given that community spread has already been established in our region,” Mayor Cantor said. "We must assume that there are other cases already in our community at this time, and that the number will go up significantly."

Mayor Cantor noted that West Hartford is well prepared to deal with the inveitable influx of new cases.

However, residents are urged to heed instructions by public health officials to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of the disease.

The resident will remain in isolation and the Health District will regularly monitor her health and perform contact tracing, in compliance with guidelines issued by the state Department of Public Health.

According to a release, officials will notify anyone who has had close contact with the woman and be told to self-quarantine.

“If you have any symptoms of illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, you should not leave home except to receive medical care,” Acting Director of the Health District Aimee Krauss said. “Stay in touch with your healthcare provider. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency.”

Town officials say West Hartford has been coordinating for months with the State of Connecticut and the Health District to ensure that a structure is in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.