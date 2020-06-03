West Hartford Public Schools cancels international student trips due to coronavirus threat

The district announced Tuesday, the schools' combined trip to Italy has been cancelled, as well as Hall's Pops ‘n Jazz Eurotour to Spain and Germany.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Coronavirus concerns are continuing to grow, as do the number of cases and deaths.

Now, West Hartford Public Schools are responding with how they hope to protect students, teachers, staff and administrators.

Superintendent Tom Moore notified all WHPS families that a decision regarding planned overseas trips for both Conard and Hall High School students would be forthcoming.

The district announced Tuesday, the schools' combined trip to Italy has been cancelled.

"Obviously, we do not want to cancel any trips, as they are great opportunities for our kids, organized by teachers, to see the world," Moore said.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has topped 2,000 in Italy and the country is classified high risk according to the CDC.

WHPS also cancelled Hall High School's Pops ‘n Jazz Eurotour to Spain and Germany.

West Hartford already canceled a trip planned to China – the epicenter of the coronavirus.

According to district officials, organizers have been working with the tour companies on the financial impact on West Hartford students of canceling the trips.

"Each trip is different in terms of reimbursement, depending on the tour company," Moore continued. "As you can imagine, basically all schools in the United States are canceling trips planned for later this year to Europe, and the tour companies are scrambling to keep up with what is happening."

In regards to the Italy trip, students' deposits are being refunded and future travel vouchers are being issued, trip organizers Jocelyn Tamborello-Noble and Meghan Zingle said in a letter to families.

Those vouchers are based on what has been paid minus the deposits and can be used on other tours, sold or given to other students.

Hall High School's principal, Fine and Performing Arts Department Supervisor and its Band Director penned a letter to Eurotour families noting they are disappointed to not be able to travel to Spain and Germany.

However, the virus is expected to spread and travel restrictions are expected to increase throughout the spring.

"The safety and wellness of our students and staff is always our number one priority," officials wrote. "The current health crisis in Europe continues to worsen and though it may be resolved by April, we did not want to risk anyone’s well-being."