West Hartford to reinstate universal indoor mask mandate for all town buildings

The town is the state's latest community to reinstate its mask requirement following an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The mandate will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 20.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Town of West Hartford announced Thursday that its universal indoor mask requirement will soon be re-implemented at all municipal buildings.

The mandate will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 20.

West Hartford is the state's latest community to reinstate its mask requirement following an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Other towns and cities include East Hartford, Hamden, Newington and South Windsor.

“We are taking this action due to the high rate of community transmission,” Town Manager Matt Hart said. “The Town will continue to monitor conditions and will make policy changes accordingly.”

Employees and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask when entering municipal buildings and in public areas within the building including hallways, restrooms, and meeting rooms, according to a release.

It will also apply to those participating in and attending public meetings.

Mayor Shari Cantor said the town greatly appreciates the cooperation of all visitors and employees as we work together to reduce the spread and incidence of COVID-19.

“It is important for us to protect our workforce and our visitors so that we can continue to serve our community," Cantor added.

