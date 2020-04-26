West Hartford testing event focuses on essential workers

The town is also using contact tracing to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — In an effort to make testing available to more people Physician One Urgent Care set up another one of its drive-through testing sites in West Hartford Sunday.

"It's very important for everybody to ensure that they’re not a carrier spreading this around in their community or at work," said Melanie White, area operations manager for Physician One Urgent Care.

Testing has been highlighted as an important part of tackling the spread of COVID-19.

"It is important for people who are symptomatic to get tested so they know that they have COVID-19 so they can self isolate, self quarantine so they don’t go and expose others to COVID-19," said Lisa Shakun a physician assistant at Physician One Urgent Care. "It’s also essential to test our essential workers, our healthcare providers," she said.

Physician One is giving essential workers the opportunity to get tested in case they came into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

"Anybody who’s out there working whether it be a postal worker, a truck driver, a grocery store worker, somebody in food service, if they’re not showing any symptoms they can be screened by our providers," said White.

In West Hartford, in addition to testing the town has been practicing contact tracing to try to slow the spread.

"When we’ve had positive cases, we have called everybody that that person came in contact with and we’ve tried to find out also where they might have contracted or been connected with someone else that had COVID," said Mayor Shari Cantor.

Mayor Cantor says it’s done on a voluntary basis and nurses have been the ones making the calls. She says it’s been well received.