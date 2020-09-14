Westbrook High closed for three days following positive COVID-19 test

Westbrook director of health and interim superintendent have sent a letter to parents and staff.

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Westbrook Director of Health Zachary Faiella and Interim Superintendent Patricia Charles has announced Westbrook High School will be closed for three days due to a positive COVID-19 case.

According to a letter sent to parents and staff, Westbrook High will be closed until Thursday, September 17 to allow thorough deep cleaning to be conducted. During the three-day time period, students will be participating in distance learning.

The individual who has tested positive for the virus has not been identified at this time however, school officials have provided steps the school is taken to ensure everyone's safety moving forward.