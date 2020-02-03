x
Westport Announces Public Forum on Coronavirus

Public forum on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at noon on Sunday, March 8

WESTPORT, Conn. — CONTACT: Jim Marpe, First Selectman

Selectman@westportct.gov

Mark Cooper, Director, Westport Weston Health District

mcooper@wwhd.org

Bill Harmer, Executive Director, Westport Library

bharmer@westportlibrary.org

Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe, Director of the Westport Weston Health District Mark Cooper, and Library Executive Director Bill Harmer have announced that they will host a public forum on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at noon on Sunday, March 8 at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, in Westport. All are invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed on the Westport Library Facebook page.

Mr. Marpe stated, “It is important to hold this public information session in order to share the latest information that Town and Health District officials have about COVD-19 and how residents can prepare and protect themselves in the event of a local outbreak. It will also provide the public with the latest perspectives that Town administrators and public health and safety officials have on a potential town-wide response related to Westport’s facilities and community activities.”

Tentative Speaker Line Up for Sunday, March 8, 2020, 12 noon, Westport Library Community Forum on COVID-19

James Marpe

First Selectman, Westport – Welcome and Opening Remarks

Mark A.R. Cooper

Director of Health

Westport Weston Health District – Program Moderator

Louis E. D’Onofrio, Jr., DNP, MSN, FNP-C, PCCN

Director of Clinical Care Westport Weston Health District

 

Dr. Pietro D. Marghella

Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University

Robert F. Kenny, Jr.

Regional Emergency Management Coordinator

Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security

Region 1 Office

 

John Pelazza, EMT-P, CHS-IV
Manager, Hospital Preparedness
Office of Emergency Preparedness

Michael J. Vincelli, CHS IV, FABCHS, DABCHS, CNTA,CHPP

Director of Emergency Preparedness/Response

Westport Weston Health District

Chief Robert Yost

Westport Fire Department

Westport’s Director of Emergency Management

Suzanne Levasseur

Health Services Supervisor

Westport Public Schools