WESTPORT, Conn. — CONTACT: Jim Marpe, First Selectman
Mark Cooper, Director, Westport Weston Health District
Bill Harmer, Executive Director, Westport Library
Westport Announces Public Forum on Coronavirus
Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe, Director of the Westport Weston Health District Mark Cooper, and Library Executive Director Bill Harmer have announced that they will host a public forum on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at noon on Sunday, March 8 at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, in Westport. All are invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed on the Westport Library Facebook page.
Mr. Marpe stated, “It is important to hold this public information session in order to share the latest information that Town and Health District officials have about COVD-19 and how residents can prepare and protect themselves in the event of a local outbreak. It will also provide the public with the latest perspectives that Town administrators and public health and safety officials have on a potential town-wide response related to Westport’s facilities and community activities.”
Tentative Speaker Line Up for Sunday, March 8, 2020, 12 noon, Westport Library Community Forum on COVID-19
James Marpe
First Selectman, Westport – Welcome and Opening Remarks
Mark A.R. Cooper
Director of Health
Westport Weston Health District – Program Moderator
Louis E. D’Onofrio, Jr., DNP, MSN, FNP-C, PCCN
Director of Clinical Care Westport Weston Health District
Dr. Pietro D. Marghella
Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University
Robert F. Kenny, Jr.
Regional Emergency Management Coordinator
Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection
Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security
Region 1 Office
John Pelazza, EMT-P, CHS-IV
Manager, Hospital Preparedness
Office of Emergency Preparedness
Michael J. Vincelli, CHS IV, FABCHS, DABCHS, CNTA,CHPP
Director of Emergency Preparedness/Response
Westport Weston Health District
Chief Robert Yost
Westport Fire Department
Westport’s Director of Emergency Management
Suzanne Levasseur
Health Services Supervisor
Westport Public Schools