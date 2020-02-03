Westport Announces Public Forum on Coronavirus

Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe, Director of the Westport Weston Health District Mark Cooper, and Library Executive Director Bill Harmer have announced that they will host a public forum on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at noon on Sunday, March 8 at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, in Westport. All are invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed on the Westport Library Facebook page.

Mr. Marpe stated, “It is important to hold this public information session in order to share the latest information that Town and Health District officials have about COVD-19 and how residents can prepare and protect themselves in the event of a local outbreak. It will also provide the public with the latest perspectives that Town administrators and public health and safety officials have on a potential town-wide response related to Westport’s facilities and community activities.”