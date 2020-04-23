Westport changes mind, will not fly COVID-19 seeking drones

The drones would have been equipped with technology that can determine everything from a person's heart rate to if they have a fever

WESTPORT, Conn. — Westport has decided against launching a pilot program to use drones in the fight against covid-19.

The drones would have been equipped with technology that can determine everything from a person's heart rate to if they have a fever and if people are following social distancing guidelines.

Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas announced today that, after careful consideration and in collaboration with First Selectman Jim Marpe, the Westport Police Department has chosen not to participate in the Draganfly drone “Flatten the Curve Pilot Program.” 'Dragon fly' -- the company behind the technology says their drones are not designed to identify people.

The Chief’s statement went on to say: “The Department’s recent announcement of its plan to partner and participate in a test of new drone technology has resulted in varied expressions of public concern and reservations. To those who have reached out directly to the police department, to the Selectman’s office or otherwise made public these questions or concerns, we sincerely thank you for your continued community engagement and seek to assure you that your voices have been heard.”

First Selectman Marpe said, “in our good faith effort to get ahead of the virus and potential need to manage and safely monitor crowds and social distancing in this environment, our announcement was perhaps misinterpreted, not well-received, and posed many additional questions. We heard and respect your concerns, and are therefore stepping back and re-considering the full impact of the technology and its use in law enforcement protocol.”