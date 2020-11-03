Westport schools closed 'until further notice' after number parents, students exposed to coronavirus

In conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District, all schools in the district will begin deep cleaning immediately.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Westport Public Schools officials announced Wednesday the school district will be closed until further notice following concerns regarding coronavirus.

"We have just learned that a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus," Interim Superintendent, David Abbey wrote.

In the letter home to Westport families, Abbey says the decision is based upon discussions with and at the direction of Mark Cooper, the Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District.

School buildings closed after Wednesday's regularly scheduled dismissal.

According to officials, the closure impacts all after-school and evening activities, including athletics.

