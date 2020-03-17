Wethersfield Public Schools provide free breakfast and lunch during closure

Wethersfield Public Schools and Chartwell Dining Services will provide free breakfasts and lunches to students affected by the school closure.
Beginning Monday, children and parents/guardians can go to Wethersfield High School between 11 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday to pick up a prepared lunch, along with a breakfast for the next day.
Those wanting the meals will enter and exit the high school via the community entrance near the pool. Three lunch options will be available to accommodate most food allergies and sensitivities.