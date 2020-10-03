What are the statuses of colleges and universities in state?

CCSU student has had potential exposure to an individual who is currently being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. — Colleges and universities around New England are making plans in response to health threats from the coronavirus.

Albertus Magnus is extending Spring Break by one week (with the exception of Professional and Graduate Studies students); All courses will be online-only through at least March 29; Students who live on the New Haven campus have the option to stay at home or return to their residence hall on March 22.

Asnuntuck Community College – Campus closing at 5:00pm; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

University of Bridgeport - Beginning on Saturday, March 14, 2020, all in-person classes at the Bridgeport and Waterbury campuses will be moved online or provided through other means of instruction.

Capital Community College – Campus closing at 10:00pm; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Central Connecticut State University Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Charter Oak State College – Physical campus closed; employees teleworking; classes continuing as normal.

Connecticut College - At the close of spring break, the school will suspend residential instruction and transition to remote modes of teaching until at least April 30.

Eastern Connecticut State University – Moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Fairfield University - Effective Monday, March 16 the University will be migrating to online instruction through March 29.

Gateway Community College – Campus closed, classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Goodwin College - Effective Friday, March 13, at 3 pm, students are not allowed on campus until at least March 23.

Holy Apostles College and Semenary - Beginning Monday, March 16th, on-campus classes will shift to web-based or to other non-class roomed based modes of teaching.

Housatonic Community College – Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Manchester Community College – Campus closed; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Middlesex Community College – Moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Mitchell College - No information found

Naugatuck Valley Community College – Moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Northwestern Connecticut Community – Campus closed; classes moved online; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Norwalk Community College – Campus closed, classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Quinebaug Valley Community College – Campus closing at 10:00pm; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Quinnipiac University announced Tuesday that beginning on March 18, all classes will transition to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester. Students may return to campus beginning on March 22. The University has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 10.

Post University The Main Campus will not meet in-person from Monday, March 16, 2020 until Sunday, March 29, 2020:Course content and instruction will move to online. Students will participate in these classes, complete assignments, and engage with their professors at prescribed meeting times. This teaching platform will ensure that students are able to complete their courses and meet their academic requirements. Additional information on how students will use this technology will be coming from the Office of the Provost.Students who are not presently on campus should not return at the conclusion of spring break. Residence and dining halls will remain open for those who need to remain on campus because of particular challenges. University leadership is working with these students on an individual basis.

Sacred Heart University announced Monday that they will be suspending classes Tuesday, March 10 due to coronavirus concerns. Classes will be online from March 11 to March 29.

Southern Connecticut State University Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Three Rivers Community College – Campus closing at 5:00pm; remaining classes will be canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Tunxis Community College – Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Trinity College For the two weeks following spring break (through Sunday, April 5), the college will move to remote learning.

United States Coast Guard Academy - No information found.

University of Connecticut has released several measures for their campuses. A virtual town hall will be held Thursday at noon to address students' questions.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, UConn will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. It is expected that this will remain the case until at least Monday, April 6. If this is extended, the university will communicate that well in advance. All faculty need to provide this option to their students. No faculty members should cancel their courses. Students will be graded and given credit as they normally would. The provost and deans will work with their faculty to develop individualized accommodation plans for courses such as labs, law clinics, internships and clinical placements that are not amenable to online delivery.

Also effective Saturday, March 14, no events larger than 100 people will be permitted on any campus. This includes all events, meetings and performances, which should be canceled or postponed if they involve more than 100 people. Extension faculty who work regularly with groups of people throughout the state on programming may continue to do so, provided the group is fewer than 100 people.

With respect to intercollege athletics, competitions may continue. However, spectators will not be permitted to attend, per guidance from the NCAA, including for tournament games.

University of Hartford will close on Friday. The school is also planning on extending spring break for a week to March 29. Classes will be moved online until at least April 5.

University of New Haven announced that all in-person classes and exams from 6 p.m. on March 9 through March 24 have been canceled. All residence halls will close as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 and non-essential employees should expect to work from home beginning on Wednesday, March 11.

University of Saint Joseph - USJ residential halls, dining services, offices, academic services, Pope Pius XII Library, computer labs, student lounges, and all campus facilities will be open. Classes will not meet in face-to-face settings except for labs and studio classes. Faculty will determine the best mode to continue teaching and learning outside the classroom

Wesleyan University - In-person classes have been suspended for the remainder of the spring semester; the school will be transitioning all classes to distance learning models.

Western Connecticut State University Campus closed; classes canceled through the end of the week; moving to online-only after spring break; all employees teleworking.

Yale University also announced that starting after spring break through April 5, classes will be moved online. The classes will be held using Zoom, Canvas, or other online tools. The University said that as the date in April approaches, they will reassess the situation.