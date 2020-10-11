What is vaccine hesitancy?

Early data from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows it is 90% effective.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's an issue called vaccine hesitancy. And given the record-breaking pace at which this vaccine has been developed, there's never been as many concerns as there are right now.

Early data from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows it is 90% effective. "90 percent is a game-changer, 90 percent now we're hoping to have a tool in your war against this pandemic that would be significantly effective," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

But the speed and politicization of this COVID-19 vaccine has contributed to major vaccine hesitancy...or people not sure if they'll take it.

"In that short follow up period there haven't been adverse events identified. That's good news but on the other hand to really call this a safe vaccine they are going to have to go out two months," Yale School of Medicine's Dr. Albert Ko, who is also on the CT vaccine advisory group.

Recent polls showing only about half the country plans to get vaccinated — while the percentage needed to eradicate the virus under a concept called - herd immunity - is much higher.

"You are going to have people who are a little hesitant perhaps. But it is no substitute for personal conduct and behavior," said State Sen. Tony Hwang, (R) Co-Chair, Bioscience Caucus.

So the question is should a COVID vaccine be mandatory in Connecticut - perhaps to attend public school?

"There may be a possibility that we look at virtual learning for many of those who choose to not utilize the vaccination for medical or religious reasons," said State Sen. Tony Hwang, (R) Co-Chair, Bioscience Caucus

Connecticut has maintained vaccine exemptions for health reasons but has sought to abolish the religious exemption. And for people who do line up to get the vaccine? The logistics of transportation and storage are complicated. Pfizer requires two doses — that may need to be stored at negative 112-degrees.

"Really deep freezers. Not your conventional freezers and that's going to be a big lift not only for Connecticut but for the nation," said Ko.

The U.S. is also working to stockpile sharps, alcohol wipes, and other supplies needed to administer the doses.

"We believe that we are in a good situation to have up to 50 million doses this year, globally, and I believe we are in a very, very good situation to have 1.3 billion doses globally," Bourla said.