When will stimulus checks be mailed? What to know if you're still waiting

Where is my stimulus check? That's the question millions of Americans are probably asking. Here's what we know about when checks should be in the mail.

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department have stated that tens of millions of Americans have already started to receive their stimulus checks through direct deposit, but many more are still waiting.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the most part, the government is sending eligible Americans a $1,200 economic impact payment, plus an additional $500 per child.

If you haven't gotten your stimulus check yet, then you're probably wondering when it's going to show up. The IRS tweeted this week that those who filed taxes in 2019 or 2018 and supplied direct deposit info should see their money "in the next three weeks."

Since the passing of the CARES Act, officials have repeatedly stressed the quickest way to get your stimulus check is going to be through direct deposit. For those who didn't provide banking info to the IRS in their tax returns, you can use the "Get My Payment" tool on the IRS website to update that info. There have been some hiccups with that tool however, with many saying they've gotten a "Payment Status Not Available" message when trying to use the stimulus payment status tracker. The IRS even addressed this issue on its website and told people to keep trying.

A recent timeline from Congress estimated that around 101 million payments would need to be made by paper check unless people sent in their direct deposit info.

But what if you have to wait for a mailed check? Or still haven't received your money through direct deposit? Here's what we know.

When will stimulus checks be mailed?

If you don't have direct deposit set up with the IRS, then you'll receive your check through the mail.

On Tuesday, April 21, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they have started sending out checks.

According to a memo from the House Ways and Means Committee, the IRS will begin issuing paper checks the week of April 20. Americans with the lowest income will get mailed checks first. Around 5 million paper checks will be issued each week, so the memo notes it could take up to 20 weeks for everyone to get their paper checks.

The IRS has yet to confirm the exact timeline for mailing the paper checks, but this is the planned weekly schedule, according to internal documents viewed by The Washington Post in early April.

According to the internal plan, checks will be issued by gradually increasing income increments of $10,000 each week. Households earning $198,000, who file jointly, will get their reduced checks on Sept. 4, The Post reported.

These dates represent the "week ending," there is a chance the IRS could also change the schedule at any point.

- Income up to $10,000: April 24

- Income between $10,001-$20,000: May 1

- Income between $20,001-$30,000: May 8

- Income between $30,001-$40,000: May 15

- Income between $40,001-$50,000: May 22

- Income between $50,001-$60,000: May 29

- Income between $60,001-$70,000: June 5

- Income between $70,001-$80,000: June 12

- Income between $80,001-$90,000: June 19

- Income between $90,001-$100,000: June 26

- Income between $100,001-$110,000: July 3

- Income between $110,001-$120,000: July 10

- Income between $120,001-$130,000: July 17

- Income between $130,001-$140,000: July 24

- Income between $140,001-$150,000: July 31

- Income between $150,001-$160,000: August 7

- Income between $160,001-$170,000: August 14

- Income between $170,001-$180,000: August 21

- Income between $180,001-$190,000: August 28

- Income between $190,001-$198,000: September 4

- All remaining checks: September 11

Most Americans do not need to do anything to get their economic impact check.

The IRS is using information from filed 2019 tax returns. If you didn't file your taxes yet, the IRS said it will use information from their 2018 tax filing to calculate the payment.

If the IRS doesn't have someone's banking information, the Treasury developed a web-based portal for individuals to provide their information to the IRS online so that individuals can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

However, the IRS said it's possible it might not have the right bank information or someone's financial institution rejected the direct deposit. In that case, a physical check will still be mailed.

When will the next stimulus checks be deposited? And when will my direct deposit payment arrive?

The easiest way to know whether your payment has arrived is to check your bank account. The IRS "Get My Payment" tool can also help track when it's supposed to be deposited.

The IRS tweeted on Wednesday that eligible people who filed taxes for 2019 or 2018 will automatically get an economic impact payment from the IRS in the next three weeks.

When will I get my stimulus check if I receive government benefits?

If you receive any of these government benefits, your money is coming soon and your payment should arrive automatically:

Social Security Retirement

Survivor or Disability Benefits (SSDI)

Railroad Retirement Benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veterans Affairs Benefits

Even if you didn't file a tax return in the last two years, the IRS says no action is needed. You will automatically receive your $1,200 payment.

Money for Social Security and Railroad Retirement Recipients will come first. And SSI recipients will receive their automatic payments in early May.

But the IRS says the VA payment schedule for compensation and pension is still being determined.

All of these recipients will get their money however they would normally receive their benefits: by direct deposit, direct express debit card or by paper check.

Will there be a second stimulus check?

Nothing is official yet, though there is a proposal out there.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) introduced legislation called the Emergency Money For the People Act.

If it were to pass, it would give eligible Americans $2,000 per month for at least six months. And it would continue until national employment levels return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The lawmakers said while the CARES Act was an important first step, its one-time payment does not provide nearly enough support for American families.

But again, this is just a proposal and has not been approved yet. For now, all that's being sent is a one-time payment up to $1,200.

I requested direct deposit, so why am I getting a check mailed to me instead?

The IRS recently updated its frequently asked questions section to explain why some Americans will wind up getting a check, even though they asked for direct deposit.