Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

The state ordered about 200,000 doses of the updated booster and shipments began arriving to providers.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible.

FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare.

What you need to know:

The updated COVID-19 boosters, also called bi-valent boosters, are tailored to better protect against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“This is our first winter in three years going in with a vaccine that has been tailored to the strains that are circulating," said Eric Arlia, Vice President of Pharmacy Services for Hartford HealthCare.

Patients 12 and older can receive Pfizer’s new booster and patients 18 and older can get Moderna’s, as long as it has been two months since your last booster or since completing the primary vaccine series.

Which booster should you get?

“There’s no restriction as far as sticking with one brand or another. You can mix and match. It’s really a personal preference at this point. I think the evidence is pretty equal between the two of them," Arlia said.

How many doses is Connecticut getting?

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health told FOX61 that about 200,000 doses of the updated booster were ordered and shipments began arriving to providers on Friday.

DPH said additional doses are being ordered on a weekly basis.

Where can I get the updated booster?

Hartford HealthCare is offering clinics that are open to the general public this week. Arlia said they’ll have more availability starting next week. To schedule an appointment through Hartford HealthCare, click here.

UConn Health began offering both updated boosters Wednesday and will offer scheduled appointments on weekdays through vaccine clinics on the first floor of their Outpatient Pavilion in Farmington. Schedule your appointment through MyChart. No walk-ins.

Schedule:

Mondays, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, closed

Wednesdays, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays, 7:30 to 10 a.m. (starting Sept.15)

Fridays, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Community Health Center is also administering both Pfizer and Moderna boosters to existing patients and the public. CHC said they received nearly 6,000 doses in their first shipment. Vaccines are available at health centers by appointment for non-patients. Patients may walk in. CHC also offers pop-up clinics. For more information, click here.

Pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, are also offering boosters.

The pharmacies recommend scheduling an appointment and getting a flu shot at the same time as your booster.

“We are approaching the beginning of flu season and it’s very important that patients not only protect themselves, but their families and their communities by getting vaccinated before we start to see flu virus activity," said Genevieve Robinson, CVS Health District Leader for Fairfield County.

CVS Pharmacy locations are receiving the boosters on a rolling basis since supply is limited. Patients are encouraged to check online to see if their nearest location is offering appointments. For more information, click here.

For more information on Walgreen's updated boosters, click here.

---

----

