White House COVID-19 team to hold press briefing Friday morning

WASHINGTON — Federal public health officials and members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team will hold a press briefing Friday morning to discuss the status of the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Biden administration has committed to holding regular COVID-19 briefings with health officials.

Friday's briefing is happening just a few hours after Johnson & Johnson announced its vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot. Results released Friday show the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective against the most serious symptoms.

The White House briefing will include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair, Andy Slavitt, Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team; and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hours before the briefing, Walensky said that officials have “scaled up” their surveillance of new coronavirus variants in the United States.

She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that previously “there has not been a public health infrastructure” to track such variants. Also, there weren’t resources to do “mass sequencing” of the virus across the country. She noted the coronavirus aid plan pushed by the BidenaAdministration includes funds to improve such tracing.