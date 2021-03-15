White House health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will update the public on the country's COVID-19 response efforts.

WASHINGTON — The White House COVID-19 response team of public health officials will hold a briefing Monday morning to update Americans on the country's pandemic response efforts.

Among those at the 11 a.m. ET briefing will be Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response.

The number of vaccine doses distributed and administered each day in the U.S. is rising, with more than 2.5 million daily shots in arms on average in the last week.

About 1 in 5 Americans have received at least one dose, with about 1 in 9 fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the Biden administration expanded the pool of health care personnel who are eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. The move came after President Joe Biden announced Thursday night he will direct states to open up their vaccine supply to all adult Americans by May 1.

Last week the Department of Health and Human Services also launched a new online portal for vaccinators to check their eligibility status and to volunteer in their state.

The coronavirus is blamed for over 534,000 deaths in the United States. Deaths and newly confirmed infections per day have tumbled over the past two months. But cases are running at a still-troubling average of about 55,000 a day.