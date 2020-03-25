'Who's scared of the coronavirus?' | Man arrested after licking Walmart products in Missouri

The video gained international attention with people from the Netherlands, Ireland and the UK contacting the local police about the video.

WARRENTON, Mo. — A man in Missouri was arrested after licking a row of deodorant in a Walmart on social media.

Before licking the items he said, "Who's scared of the coronavirus?" The video also has text on it that reads, "I'm a nasty moths ******!!!"

The Warrenton Police Department on Monday released a statement on Facebook that claimed the video gained international attention. The police station said it received reports about the video from locals residents, as well as people as far as the "Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom."

Officials from the police department didn't release the man's name or any other information surrounding the incident. However, The River Front Times reported on Tuesday that the man, 26-year-old Cody Pfister, was charged with "making a terrorist threat."

The video appears to have originated on Snapchat before being shared on Twitter. The video was also posted to Pfister's TikTok account.

There have been more than 44,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more than 500 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.