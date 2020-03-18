Wife of cancer patient makes plea for following COVID-19 guidelines

People with compromised immune systems are at a heightened risk.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A Minnesota wife and mom is pleading with others her age to follow current guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Liza Turrittin – the mother of five children ages 2 to 10 - stepped across the street from North Memorial Health Hospital to make her request.

Liza’s husband Cole is in intensive care battling cancer, his immune system compromised.

“I think it’s hard to be in your mid-30s and think about those things,” Liza said. “They don’t have a husband at home with cancer.”

People with weakened immune systems are at particular risk should they contract COVID-19.

Liza made the difficult choice to separate herself from her children. They are at home in St. Peter under the care of her parents, while she stays with her husband until the threat of coronavirus has passed.

“Until I know it’s safe, I don’t want to expose him to anything unnecessary,” Liza said. “’Where you go, I go.’ We’ve always said that to each other.”

Doctors found tumors in Cole’s pancreas last April. The cancer has also spread to his liver.

Further treatment options exist, but Cole needs to remain free of infection to take the next step.

Each day, Liza sees other family members at the hospital with their own worries about the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s got to get easier at some point,” she said. “I hope that it gets easier.”