Wilton man charged with assault in the second degree

A Wilton man was arrested in connection with an October crash in 2020 that injured everyone involved.

Police say the crash happened on October 16 at the intersection of North State Street and Canal Street. A Jaguar was traveling eastbound on North State Street and collided with a Ford Escape. The Escape was being driven by 22-year-old Brian O'Connell.

Both cars suffered heavy damage and everyone involved was taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment. Police say the passenger in the Ford Escape suffered very severe injuries for which he is still receiving treatment. O'Connell also suffered serious injuries in the crash. The two people in the Jaguar suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On February 9, O'Connell turned himself over to Police after his attorney was told there was a warrant secured for his arrest.