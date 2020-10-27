With a scare in the air, Halloween across the state is scaled back

The CT DPH released recommendations regarding COVID-19 safe guidelines earlier in October.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — With the sugar highs of Halloween, come the lows of 2020. Trick or Treaters this year face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and that has medical experts and state leaders offering advice.

At UConn Health Center in Farmington, Dr. David Banach, the chief epidemiologist for the hospital said, “I think Halloween can be done safely but I think we have to look at what we are doing very carefully. Banach added masks – not the costume variety – should be mandated and everyone should stay apart – no large gatherings.

“I think keeping it (trick or treating) outdoors and keeping it with a very small group… there is a way to do it fun and keep it safe” said Banach.

Derek Slap, the state senator who represents Burlington, Farmington, West Hartford, and a part of Bloomfield said, “it is one of my favorite holidays so it pains me to say that we are scaling it back.”

Slap said that the risks of a regular Halloween are too great. “My message is please be safe, the numbers indicate that we are at the beginning of a second (COVID-19) wave and we need to take care of each other.”