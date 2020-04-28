Wolcott Pizza gives away free pizza to the town residents

The line was so long, it had to be moved to the baseball field nearby.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — In Wolcott, long time restaurant owner Urim Belica fired up the ovens at Wolcott pizza Monday.

On whats normally a day they remain closed, workers here served one free cheese pizza per household to the residents of the town. The line so long, it had to be moved to the baseball field nearby. Folks were sitting idle in there car as the pizza was brought to them.

Belica explaining “I want to do something that could help them a lot of people are unemployed losing their jobs so I just wanted to reach out and say here this is on me”

Frequent customers not surprised at the generosity, saying it was a very big deal.

Steve Salerno, works from home and shared with fox61 it was a nice opportunity to get out of the house “well I work from home normally so any chance that I can get to go outside I say I’m just gonna go and stand in line I don’t care long how long it takes three pizzas a free pizza and I love their pizza I get it all the time”

Wolcott pizza has been a takeout and delivery only business prior to COVID-19, so its business as usual