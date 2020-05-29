Essex Steam Train get creative during COVID-19 pandemic

With no trains running due to COVID-19, the staff at the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat has provided some forward progress for their visitors.

HADDAM, Conn — The crew who works the rails at the Essex Steam Train has needed to get creative as the Summer season starts. With no trains running due to COVID-19, the staff at the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat has provided some forward progress for their visitors – they’ve added more Rail Bikes to their fleet.

Each day groups show up to pedal their way along the Connecticut River on either two or four-person rail bikes which have become wildly popular in place of taking a ride on the Steam Train.

“We are looking forward to getting back on the train,” said Maureen Quintin, the communications director for the Essex Steam Train, “but right now we are being creative and trying to find different ways we can provide some entertainment.”

After greeting another group of rail bikers and reading them their safety instructions, Rob Bradway, who is the vice president of tracks and property for the Valley Railroad Company and helps run the 45-minute rail bike trips said, “everyone is so limited with what they can do with recreation and this gives us a nice, safely separated outdoor opportunity.”