WWE WrestleMania 36 closed to the public, will still stream live online

WrestleMania will stream live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view TV.

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE WrestleMania 36 will not take place as originally scheduled because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, WWE said it canceled WrestleMania and all related events in the Tampa Bay area after working with local partners and government officials. However, it will broadcast live on the WWE Network.

WrestleMania 36 instead will be produced in Orlando, Florida, away from the public.

The complete statement reads:

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view.

"Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania."

Rob Higgins, the executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, tweeted a statement, saying "we are saddened" but "this is totally the right call."

