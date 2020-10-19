Yale Child Study Center and New Haven PD team up on tools to support children exposed to violence

The New Haven Police Department and the Yale Child Study Center have worked in concert for nearly 30 years. But their partnership has never been more important.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Childhood traumas and adversity can have long and lingering effects for children over a lifetime. But the Yale Child Study Center has just released an online toolkit, on which they have teamed up with New Haven Police, that gives law enforcement nationwide the knowledge, training, and awareness to help them prevent some of the sufferings of young people.

The New Haven Police Department and the Yale Child Study Center have worked in concert for nearly 30 years. But their partnership has never been more important than now.

"At a time where there is a national narrative where communities are looking, I would say for better policing, not less policing," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police has adopted the Yale Child Study Center‘s tool kit, which teaches officers and trainers on a few basics, including how to be keen observers.

"And think about how they can act to intervene when they are working independently as observers and as responders to protect the psychological safety of the children and families that they are responding to," said Hilary Hahn, a Research Scientist with the Yale Childhood Violent Trauma Center.

The online training now available to police departments across the country can be completed in just one day.

"They are also the first people to offer information to caregivers and to children about how they can regain control," said

Dr. Steven Marans, Director of the Yale Childhood Violent Trauma Center.

And the New Haven Police Department will also be part of educating departments nationwide.

"They see the success that we have with community policing and I think the lion share of the success we have is because of this mindset," said Reyes, pointing to the Yale Child Study team attending the Monday press conference.