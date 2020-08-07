Yale Medicine rolls out post COVID care clinic

Yale's Winchester Chest Recovery Clinic is designed to be a personalized, multi-disciplinary pathway for evaluation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — If you are a person, who has experienced post COVID-19 complications or you may be at risk for doing so, then Yale Medicine wants to hear from you.

"Care for many of these patients has brought to light the fact that they have significant functional deficits," said Dr. Jennifer Possick of Yale's Winchester Chest Recovery Clinic, which is designed to be a personalized, multi-disciplinary pathway for evaluation.

"Knowing that Covid can lead to a host of complications and a host of symptom manifestations," she said.

First, Yale doctors conduct a full pulmonary function test and a full physical therapy evaluation.

"We review with people other symptoms that aren’t pulmonary in nature and decide which of our other collaborators we are going to draw into the treatment team," Possick said.

Including cardiologists.

"Part of the purpose here is to better understand the reasons why people continue to experience symptoms and how best to help them," she added.

Despite where you've received prior COVID care, Yale accepts referrals from primary care providers all across Connecticut.

"I would say that the most common themes that we’re seeing across all patients and across all severity of illness is really persistent shortness of breath and persistent fatigue," noted Possick.

She says this facility is a model that’s evolving in various academic centers including New York and Baltimore.

"We have chosen to partner first and foremost with physical therapy and then with a host of other sub specialists across the hospital health system in the school of medicine," she said during a Zoom interview with FOX61.

But, as with other healthcare providers, this is all still a learning process.